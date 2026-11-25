Walmart-backed PhonePe restarts IPO process, eyes up to $15 bn valuation

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Indranil Aditya

Fintech PhonePe has resumed preparations for its initial public offering and is targeting a listing in the first three months of next year at a valuation of $12 billion to $15 billion, a person directly aware of the discussions said.

The Walmart-backed company is expected to file its updated draft papers with India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, within the next 30 to 45 days, the person said, requesting anonymity as talks are confidential.

The listing is set to be India's biggest fintech debut since Paytm's $2.5 billion float in 2021. PhonePe had paused its listing plans in March due to global capital market volatility stoked by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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The issue will be an entirely secondary share sale to raise $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion, retaining the size outlined in PhonePe's January draft prospectus, where majority owner Walmart said it would trim its stake by about 12%, and investors Tiger Global and Microsoft planned to fully exit.

PhonePe, the dominant player in digital payments in India with over 650 million registered users, processed nearly 11.4 billion of the country's 25.4 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in October.

Indian business daily The Economic Times on Wednesday first reported PhonePe's plans to resume its IPO.

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Walmart and PhonePe didn't immediately respond to Reuters' email seeking comment.

The Bengaluru-based fintech, which competes with Google Pay and Paytm in India, expects to turn profitable in the next fiscal year, excluding any fee revenue on UPI and government digital payments incentives, according to the person cited above.

India bars banks and fintech platforms like PhonePe from charging fees on standard UPI transfers to encourage digital adoption. A government proposal to introduce a 0.4% merchant fee on transactions exceeding 2,000 rupees ($21) was recently deferred indefinitely following opposition from retailers.

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