Data security startup Matters.AI, silver jeweller Zavya, Ionic Wealth bag funding

Matters.AI leadership (L to R) Harsh Sahu, Keshava Murthy and Dhiraj Khare

Matters.AI, an enterprise data security startup, has raised Rs 115 crore ($12.4 million) led by Singapore-headquartered early-stage venture capital firm Tanglin Venture Partners.

It will use the capital for research and development in data lineage, autonomous investigation, endpoint and browser intelligence, and prevention of sensitive data misuse by AI agents.

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Matters.AI is building an AI Security Engineer for data, which discovers and classifies sensitive data, analyses how people and AI agents use that data, and investigates and remediates risk, among other things.

Zavya, an everyday silver fine jewellery brand, has secured Rs 22.6 crore (around $2.4 million) in a pre-Series A funding round from Daksham Growth Ventures (DGV), the growth investment arm of Daksham Capital, and existing investor Orios Venture Partners.

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The investment values the company at approximately Rs 191.5 crore on a post-money basis.

Founded by Poem Kabra and Ravi Malani, the Gurugram-headquartered Zavya has positioned itself in India's emerging everyday silver jewellery segment, combining contemporary designs with a digital-first distribution strategy. It operates through its direct-to-consumer website and mobile application, quick commerce platforms and leading online fashion marketplaces.

Ionic Wealth

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Ionic Wealth, a wealth-tech platform by Angel One, has pocketed Rs 177 crore in funding from the Mumbai-listed digital broking firm and marquee families to accelerate its next phase of growth.

All investors from the previous round also participated in the current round, and includes prominent business families, Bollywood personalities, fintech entrepreneurs, global CXOs, board advisors and media houses, among others, it said in a statement.

This takes its cumulative capital raised to about Rs 466 crore.

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Ionic Wealth began operations in 2024 backed by an initial investment of approximately Rs 290 crore from Angel One. It was co-founded by Srikanth Subramanian, Shobhit Mathur and Dharmendra Jain.

It will use the capital to double down on its early bets: leveraging technology to scale its HNI proposition, advancing GIFT City-led global investing, fractionalising access through the Accredited Investor framework and SIFs, and developing a differentiated UHNI proposition for India's leading families.

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