Venturi Partners leads $52 mn funding in Style Union

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Fashion retail chain Style Union, operated by Nexon Omniverse Ltd, has raised Rs 485 crore ($52 million) in a Series E funding round led by Venturi Partners.

Elev8 Venture Partners co-led the round, with other new and existing investors also participating, the retailer said in a statement.

Its existing backers include stock market investor Ashish Kacholia, Capri Global, Sharrp Ventures and B2V Ventures.

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The round included both a fresh issue of shares and a secondary sale. It is smaller than the more than Rs 800 crore the company was reported in August to be in talks to raise, at a valuation of over Rs 7,000 crore.

The valuation at which the latest round was raised could not be ascertained.

Founded in 2022, Style Union operates a network of 200 stores across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR. The company said its revenue has grown around 9.5 times and its store count has increased fivefold since FY23, while revenue per store nearly doubled.

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The company’s revenue rose to Rs 588 crore in FY25 from Rs 351 crore a year earlier, while its net loss narrowed to Rs 24 crore from Rs 37 crore. It claims to have crossed Rs 1,150 crore in revenue in FY26.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its physical store network across key metropolitan markets, supporting its entry into western and northern India beyond its southern base.

Style Union was founded by Rakesh Biyani, a former top executive at Future Retail, and Ekta Biyani. The company follows a value-led fashion retail model, combining trend-focused merchandise with an emphasis on pricing, supply chain efficiency and store-level profitability, according to the company. It competes in the value fashion segment with Tata Group’s Zudio, Landmark Group’s Max Fashion, Reliance Trends and V-Mart Retail.

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Venturi Partners, founded by Nicholas Cator, backs consumer brands in India and Southeast Asia. Its portfolio includes Livspace and Country Delight, and it launched its second fund, with a target of $225 million, last year.

The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company on the transaction.

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