Boba Bhai raises Series B funding led by Left Lane Capital, Big Capital

Dhruv Kohli, founder, Boba Bhai

Boba Bhai, an Indian bubble tea and Korean street food chain, has raised $18 million (around Rs 168.7 crore) in a Series B funding round led by US-based Left Lane Capital and Big Capital, as it looks to expand its store network and launch new food brands.

The round brings Left Lane Capital on board as a new investor, while existing backer Big Capital has increased its investment. Titan Capital is among the other existing investors.

The company will use the proceeds to expand its store presence across India and develop new consumer food brands under its multi brand platform, Boba Bhai Ventures.

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Founded in October 2023 by Dhruv Kohli, Boba Bhai operates 120 stores across India and serves more than 300,000 orders a month through physical outlets and digital channels, according to the company.

The chain offers bubble tea, Korean street food and fusion products, targeting younger consumers. It operates through physical stores, food delivery platforms and quick-commerce channels.

The company plans to use the supply chain, operations, teams and digital distribution infrastructure developed for Boba Bhai to launch and scale additional food brands under its ventures platform.

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Left Lane Capital's investment follows its assessment of the Indian quick-service restaurant market, with Boba Bhai's growth, store level profitability and payback periods among the factors behind the investment decision.

The US-based venture capital and growth equity firm has backed consumer businesses globally, including Blank Street Coffee and 7th Street Burger. Boba Bhai is its fourth investment in India, the company said.

Big Capital, which participated in the startup's previous funding round, has increased its exposure through the latest investment.

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The Series B follows a Rs 40 crore funding round announced in March 2026, led by 8i Ventures, Titan Capital Winners Fund and Global Growth Capital, with participation from Big Capital and individual investors.

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