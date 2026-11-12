James Murdoch, Uday Shankar’s Bodhi Tree inks control deal for Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment platform set up by Lupa Systems founder James Murdoch and former Disney executive Uday Shankar, has agreed to pick up a majority stake in Adyar Ananda Bhavan for $180 million (about Rs 1,700 crore), the companies said in a joint statement Thursday.

The announcement comes barely ten days after VCCircle reported that Bodhi Tree was set to seal a deal to invest in the South Indian restaurant and sweets chain.

This is Bodhi Tree’s third deal. It previously invested in test-prep company Allen Career Institute and entertainment company JioStar.

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The statement didn’t disclose the exact size of the stake Bodhi Tree is picking up in Adyar Ananda Bhavan Sweets India Pvt Ltd, or A2B.

However, a person familiar with the transaction told VCCircle the investment firm is likely picking up a 50-60% stake in the company. This would value A2B somewhere between Rs 2,800 crore and Rs 3,400 crore, back-of-the-envelope calculations show.

The restaurant chain made several attempts to bring onboard a private equity investor over the past decade. VCCircle reported as far back as 2016 that the company was looking to stitch a PE deal. However, it didn’t sign any deal at the time. The company revived its efforts to raise external capital about two years ago.

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The company reportedly clocked revenue of close to around Rs 1,600 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,502 crore in FY25. Its earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation were “well above” Rs 100 crore during the year, up from Rs 96 crore in FY25, the person cited above said, adding that its EBITDA margins were in double digits. In FY25, A2B’s EBITDA margins were at 6.4%. This would mean that Adyar recorded a valuation multiple of 1.8x-2.1x of its FY26 revenue.

Adyar Ananda Bhavan’s first outlet was opened by its founder KS Thirupathi Raja in 1979 in Washermanpet, Chennai. The company, which is currently run by his sons KT Venkatesan and KT Srinivasa Raja, has scaled to around 190 outlets in India and abroad and employed over 15,000 people.

“The plan we have built together will make A2B a company fit for the public markets, so that our customers, employees and investors can share in its future,” Raja said in the statement.

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The statement also said that the partnership will aim to strengthen A2B’s leadership and talent, build digital capability, modernize its kitchens and manufacturing capabilities alongside its product expansion of its healthy snacks, packaged foods and restaurant chain. Shankar will be the chairperson of A2B’s new board.

“While A2B is a formidable brand in India, we are equally impressed by the scale and reach of its operations in Singapore, the United States, Australia, Malaysia, and the UK. We look forward to working with the team to take its authentic cuisine to a far broader global audience,” Murdoch and Shankar said in the statement.

Bodhi Tree was set up in 2022 when Murdoch and Shankar came together. The platform secured a commitment of $1.5 billion from the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority to invest in media and consumer technology opportunities in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on India.

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During the same year, Bodhi Tree Systems is said to have invested $235 million into Allen Career Institute for a 20.4% stake. It also holds a significant minority stake in Reliance Industries unit JioStar, the merged entity between Reliance’s Viacom18 and The Walt Disney Company’s Star India.

Adyar Ananda Bhawan directly competes with South Indian restaurant chains such as Saravana Bhawan and the Andhra cuisine restaurant chain Nandhana Palace. Saravana Bhawan has over 100 outlets spread across the globe, although it remains bootstrapped. Saravana Bhawan's revenue is double Adyar Ananda Bhawan’s, at over Rs 3,000 crore. Nandhana Palace has 36 outlets in Chennai and Bengaluru. It received $30 million (Rs 287 crore) from private equity firm L Catterton in September.

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