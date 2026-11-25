CortexSpark Ventures launches $108-mn deeptech and AI fund

CortexSpark Ventures (Source: Company website)

CortexSpark Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on deeptech and artificial intelligence (AI), has launched its maiden fund, Viksit Bharat Fund-I. The vehicle has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore ($108.25 million) and a greenshoe option of Rs 400 crore.

The Category-II alternative investment fund (AIF) will invest in startups across six sectors: space technology, defence technology, embodied AI and robotics, enterprise AI, medical technology and bio-AI, and energy and advanced materials.

Led by managing partners Vinay Peshwa and Sanjay Khanduri, CortexSpark Ventures plans to back startups developing proprietary intellectual property and technologies with potential for commercialisation.

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The firm's investment committee is chaired by Manoj Kohli, former country head of SoftBank Group in India and former managing director and chief executive of Bharti Airtel.

The committee also includes N Vedachalam, former director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, and Ashutosh Sharma, former secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and institute chair professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Peshwa, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, brings nearly three decades of experience across software, banking technology, entrepreneurship and startup investing. He was involved in developing Infosys Finacle and has made more than 30 angel investments, primarily in AI and deep-tech startups.

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Khanduri, a Wharton MBA and alumnus of IIT (BHU) and the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has previously worked at Citigroup, Infosys and Standard Chartered Bank.

CortexSpark is also developing CortexSpark OS, an AI-enabled fund management platform intended to support deal sourcing, screening, due diligence and portfolio monitoring.

Beyond capital, the firm plans to support portfolio companies with product commercialisation, hiring, business development, enterprise customer access and connections to international markets and follow-on investors.

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