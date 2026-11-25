SUK-M, Lakshya Aerotech, Cosine Robots, Lawvek raise early-stage capital

(Photo by John Guccione; from Pexels)

Nuclear technology firm SUK-M, deeptech firms Lakshya Aerotech and Cosine Robots, and AI platform Lawvek have raised funding.

SUK-M (Swayamchalit Utkrantik Kendrakbhednam – Micro), a nuclear technology venture, has secured undisclosed capital in its pre-seed round, its first institutional funding round, led by Speciale Invest.

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SUK-M is developing an indigenous thorium-based micro modular nuclear reactor based on Generation IV Molten Salt Reactor technology. The reactor can supply both electricity and high-temperature heat to industrial users, including hard-to-abate industries, data centres, and hydrogen producers.

The startup will use the capital to recruit scientists and engineers in India and establish a dedicated experimental facility.

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Lakshya Aerotech, a deep-tech engineering company, has pocketed Rs 2.5 crore in seed investment from Santosh Kumar, promoter of Samkhyaa Group.

It will use the capital for research and development, engineering infrastructure, product development and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

The company is developing Indigenous physical intelligence technologies that enable machines to perceive their surroundings, make intelligent decisions and interact autonomously with the physical world.

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Cosine Robots, a deeptech company developing high-performance actuators and advanced motion systems, has raised Rs 22.36 crore in a funding round led by Avaana Capital.

WEH Ventures and angel investors also participated in the round.

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The Bengaluru-based company is developing integrated servo actuators and motion systems for robotic applications. Its technology combines precision mechanics, electronics, sensing and proprietary control software to enable affordable, reliable and high-performance robotic movement across industrial automation and emerging robotics platforms.

It will use the capital for a dedicated R&D and production facility, accelerate the development of its actuator portfolio and expand its engineering team.

Lawvek

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Lawvek, an AI platform that helps enterprises recover vendor overcharges, has raised $550,000 in a pre-seed round led by Neon Fund, with participation from Inzas Ventures.

The company said it will use the funding to expand its enterprise customer base and strengthen its platform’s ability to identify and recover money vendors owe.

Lawvek, co-founded by Amrit Khandelwal and Sudip Chhatui, is a technology-driven legal services platform combining artificial intelligence with the expertise of attorneys to deliver efficient, high-quality, and cost-effective legal solutions.

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