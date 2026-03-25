ChrysCapital elevates three executives to senior partners

(From left) ChrysCapital senior partners Sanjiv Kaul, Ashley Menezes, and Gaurav Ahuja | Credit: ChrysCapital

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital has promoted three executives to senior partners, strengthening its leadership after raising a record $2.2 billion in commitments for its tenth fund.

ChrysCapital said in a social media post that Sanjiv Kaul, Ashley Menezes, and Gaurav Ahuja have all been elevated to senior partners from partners previously.

“As we look ahead, their expanded roles will further strengthen our platform, deepen stakeholder engagement, and support our long term strategic priorities,” said Kunal Shroff, managing partner at ChrysCapital.

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The move comes after the PE firm last week elevated Sanjay Kukreja to managing partner from partner and chief investment officer last week. Kukreja has been part of ChrysCapital since its inception in 1999 and joined Kunal Shroff as a managing partner at the PE firm.

Kaul joined ChrysCapital in July 2004. Before joining ChrysCapital, he had 27 years of management experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 20 years at Ranbaxy. He held several leadership positions including country head for Ranbaxy in China, regional director for India and the Middle East and vice president and head of corporate affairs for the erstwhile drugmaker.

Kaul holds a pharmacy degree and is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

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Menezes has been with ChrysCapital since 2000. He previously oversaw target company diligence, regulatory or industry relationships and the middle office for finance, administrative and client relations.

A chartered accountant by training, he was previously with KPMG in its information technology and US GAAP practices. According to the firm’s website, Menezes was involved in the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) issues and New York listings of several major Indian companies.

Ahuja joined ChrysCapital a month after Kaul. He has since focused on client relations and played an “instrumental” role in developing relationships with ChrysCapital's global investor community, culminating in the “largest PE fund raise”, Shroff said.

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Prior to ChrysCapital, Ahuja was part of the M&A group at American financial services firms Lazard Frères and Merrill Lynch.

Ahuja holds an MBA from INSEAD and a bachelor’s degree in commerce and economics from the University of Virginia.

In November, ChrysCapital hit the final close of its latest fund ChrysCapital X, setting a record by raising $2.2 billion in commitments—the largest sector-agnostic private equity fund ever raised by a firm in the country. The latest fund is 60% higher than the $1.35-billion fund it raised as its ninth fund three years ago.â€‹

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