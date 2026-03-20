ChrysCapital elevates Sanjay Kukreja to managing partner role

Sanjay Kukreja, managing partner, ChrysCapital

â€‹Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital has elevated Sanjay Kukreja to the position of managing partner from partner and chief investment officer currently.

Kukreja, who has been part of ChrysCapital since its inception in 1999, joins Kunal Shroff in the managing partner’s position at the PE firm.

“His elevation reflects not just his outstanding professional achievements, but also the deep respect he commands across our portfolio companies, investor base, and the broader investment ecosystem,” Shroff said in a social media post. He added that Kukreja is “a trusted leader and mentor” both within ChrysCapital and outside, helping build “a culture grounded in rigor, integrity, and partnership”.

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Kukreja has helped shape the PE firm’s investment philosophy, portfolio construction, and long-term value creation as partner and chief investment officer. Over the years, he has led several investments for the firm.

“His ability to identify opportunities early and partner closely with management teams has successfully contributed to ChrysCapital’s track record across cycles,” Shroff said.

ChrysCapital recently closed its tenth fund with a corpus of $2.2 billion, making it the biggest PE fund in India. It brought on board a bunch of new investors for the fund as well as looped in Indian LPs for the first time.

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Since inception, ChrysCapital has raised close to $8.5 billion across 10 PE funds, a continuation vehicle, and its public markets fund. Through its PE funds, the firm has deployed over $5.5 billion in more than 110 portfolio companies. It has already returned almost $7.8 billion to its investors from more than 80 exits.â€‹

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