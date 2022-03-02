Byju’s strengthens tech leadership team with two new VP appointments

Edtech platform Byju’s has strengthened its tech leadership team with the appointment of two new vice presidents (VPs) across engineering as well as in reliability, security and cloud engineering.

The online tutoring company said it has roped in Mani Bansal as the VP for its engineering vertical and Maneesh Agrawal as the VP for reliability, security and cloud engineering to augment its tech prowess.

Mani Bansal will lead Byju’s content engineering platform, along with working closely with the group’s lab team to build artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities so as to rev up its personalised learning portfolio for future.

The Hyderabad-based tech leader is an Amazon alumni with over 20 years of experience and has been leading cross-functional engineering teams to deliver world-class products for millions of customers globally for Amazon Prime and Amazon Logistics.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Byju’s family and embark upon an exciting new journey of bringing tech-driven learning to students everywhere. I look forward to further building Byju’s into a tech-first organisation” said Bansal.

Maneesh Agrawal, on the other hand, has over 22 years of experience in brands like Adobe, Olacabs, InMobi, Yahoo and Indiamart.

“Education has the potential to transform the world, and I am excited to be a part of Byju’s endeavor to make it accessible, personalised and engaging for all. I look forward to capacity building and creating innovative learning environments for students around the world.” Agrawal said.

“At Byju’s, we are enriching our technology vertical by leveraging the vast pool of skilled technology talent in India and abroad, further enabling us to push boundaries, create value, and build more impactful learning programs for students. I am thrilled to have Mani and Maneesh join us on this journey, helping us strengthen our innovation backbone and redefine learning for the next generation,” said Anil Goel, President - Technology, Byju’s.

In December 2021, Byju’s had announced the appointment of Rachna Bahadur as the Senior Vice President to lead its global expansion plans.

Most recently in October 2021, the edtech decacorn raised close to $300 million in its series F round of funding led by Oxshott Capital Partners. The company was valued at $16.5 billion in June 2021 when it raised $1.5 billion from UBS Group, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ, and Blackstone Group, among others.

Prior to that, in April it had raised over a billion dollars from investors led by Baron Funds, Facebook Co-Founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, and US-based investment hedge fund XN Exponent Holding.