PE firm Admaius Capital expands leadership team with focus on Egypt

Ahmed Rady, managing director, Admaius Capital

Admaius Capital Partners, a Rwanda-based private equity firm with a pan-Africa focus, expanded its leadership team by appointing a fourth managing director as it scouts for more opportunities in Egypt, the largest market in Africa, to deploy from its $250-million maiden fund.

The PE firm, with offices in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, and London, elevated Ahmed Rady as managing director, who joined the firm in June last year and has over 17 years of PE and investment banking experience. Prior to joining Admaius, Rady led the North African private equity Alta Semper Capital.

“The promotion reflects the firm’s commitment to the Egyptian market and Ahmed’s excellent performance. Egypt has a vibrant and dynamic consumer economy; we look forward to supporting its talented entrepreneurs and management teams,” the PE firm said in an announcement.

Other managing directors at Admaius are Marlon Chigwende, Amine Allam, and Johan Van Schalkwyk.

Admaius Capital Partners focuses on sectors that contribute to economic and social development in Africa, including digital infrastructure, financial services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, and education. The firm made the third deployment from its investment vehicle in an Egyptian pharmaceutical company, Parkville, last month.

Anchored by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), the Kigali-headquartered pan-African investment vehicle has so far backed two entities since its launch in 2021. Its portfolio includes a Tunisian salted snacks player Céréalis, and Africa’s largest digital payments network MFS Africa.

