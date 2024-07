ASK Private Wealth appoints two execs for Middle East, Singapore operations

Premium

ASK Private Wealth, which specializes in wealth management and family office solutions for ultra-high networth individuals, has roped in two executives to head their MENA and Singapore operations. The company, a part of the larger ASK Group commanding an AUM of Rs 84,000 crore, has onboarded Prateek Pant (L) as head ......