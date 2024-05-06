Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead

Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 06 May 2024
Premium
Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead
Credit: 123RF.com

Advantage Partners, a Japanese mid-market private equity firm that invests in home country and other Asian economies, has roped in a former Apollo Global executive to lead its India foray, VCCircle has learnt.   The Japanese PE firm, which floated its maiden Asia (ex-Japan) buyout fund with a corpus of $380 million (Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead

People

Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead

ASK Asset & Wealth Management ropes in top exec from Nippon Life

People

ASK Asset & Wealth Management ropes in top exec from Nippon Life

Premium
ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture's managing partner for growth stage bets

People

ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture's managing partner for growth stage bets

Economic Laws Practice elevates seven partners; S&R Partners promotes four lawyers

People

Economic Laws Practice elevates seven partners; S&R Partners promotes four lawyers

Aramco chief's election as BlackRock director faces opposition from pension fund

Finance

Aramco chief's election as BlackRock director faces opposition from pension fund

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

People

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

Advertisement