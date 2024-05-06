Japanese PE Advantage Partners set for India play, hires ex- Apollo Global exec to lead

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Advantage Partners, a Japanese mid-market private equity firm that invests in home country and other Asian economies, has roped in a former Apollo Global executive to lead its India foray, VCCircle has learnt. The Japanese PE firm, which floated its maiden Asia (ex-Japan) buyout fund with a corpus of $380 million (Rs ......