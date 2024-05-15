Burgeon Law ropes in two partners from Dentons Link Legal

New Delhi-based multi-services boutique law firm Burgeon Law has appointed two new partners from Dentons Link Legal (post the combination of global law firm Dentons and India-based Link Legal), in a bid to expand the practice areas of the firm.

The firm, said on Wednesday that they have onboarded Ketan Mukhija as a senior partner and Abhinav Agnihotri as a partner.

“While we’ve evolved from a PE-VC focused firm to a multi-service firm in recent years, their arrival brings experience in corporate-commercial transactions, advisory, and disputes, thus making us full-service in most respects,” said Roma Priya, founding partner, Burgeon Law.

The firm has also added five new lawyers from Mukhija and Agnihotri’s team to its Delhi office, according to a LinkedIn post.

Mukhija, an alumnus of the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, specialises in complex M&A transactions (both public and private), corporate restructurings, banking and finance, capital markets, competition law, intellectual property and labour/employment issues.

Prior to joining Burgeon Law, Mukhija worked with firms like P&A Law Offices, Vaish Associates and international firms, like Herbert Smith Freehills in London.

He has also served as senior vice president - legal, corporate strategy and planning, at Srei.

On the other hand, Agnihotri, who was also a partner at Dentons Link Legal, has worked for nearly 16 years in the dispute resolution space. He has experience in working in the infrastructure space (litigation and arbitration), public law, labour and employment and white-collar crime (investigations and adjudicatory) in various courts/tribunals/forums.

He will, thus, be responsible for developing the dispute resolution practice at Burgeon Law.

