JSA ropes in former DSK legal partner for its Bangalore office

J Sagar and Associates (JSA), has appointed the former partner of full-service firm DSK Legal as a partner for its Bangalore office.

JSA has roped in Brijita Prakash from DSK Legal’s real estate and construction practice.

Prakash worked with DSK Legal for more than two years and before that with Dua Associates for nearly six years.

This is the second partner appointment by JSA in the last month for its Bangalore office. The firm reappointed its former partner Rakesh Warrier as a retained partner for its corporate practice in Bangalore.

A few weeks before that, the firm also elevated 10 of its lawyers to partnership across its offices in Mumbai, New Delhi. Chennai and Bangalore.

Earlier, in March, the firm promoted Archana Tewary from its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice to equity partnership as well.

JSA, which was one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023 in a VCCircle analysis, was founded in 1991 and has its presence across seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Earlier this month, law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) elevated six of its existing partners to equity partnership across multiple practice areas such as general corporate, project finance, dispute resolution, insolvency and bankruptcy along with competition law.

