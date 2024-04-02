J Sagar and Associates promotes 10 lawyers to partnership

J Sagar and Associates (JSA), a full-service law firm Tuesday said it has elevated 10 of its lawyers to partnership, thus joining a host of top law firms that have promoted their lawyers as partners at the start of the financial year.

JSA’s total partnership strength has now increased to 140, including 49 equity partners.

The newly-promoted partners in the firm were part of three practice areas namely corporate, dispute resolution and finance.

The new partners include Amandeep Singh Virk (Gurugram), Nikhil P Joseph (Bengaluru), Sonakshi Das (Bengaluru), Surajkumar Prakash Shetty (Mumbai), who are part of the firm’s corporate practice from the dispute resolution team Anjali Anchayil (New Delhi) and Srinivasan Mani Devarajan (Chennai) .

Also, Anshu Bansal (Mumbai) from the finance team, Avantika Govil (Mumbai), Shivali Singh (New Delhi) and Sucheta Bhattacharya (Mumbai) made the cut.

The round of promotions comes a month after JSA had elevated Archana Tewary from their mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice to equity partnership.

JSA, one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023, was founded in 1991 and has its presence across seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

"These promotions are a testament to JSA’s focus on meritocracy and to the work being consistently delivered by our lawyers across practice areas across our offices in India,” said Amit Kapur and Vivek Chandy, joint managing partners, JSA.

The start of the financial year has seen several firms promoting their lawyers to partnership. Yesterday, Trilegal elevated 11 of its counsels to equity partnership across several practice areas such as corporate, dispute resolution, energy and infrastructure, and taxation.

During the same period, AZB Partners also announced the elevation of seven of its lawyers to partners across its offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Anagram Partners, a Mumbai-based boutique law firm also promoted M&A and private equity lawyer Aditi Tralshawala as a partner.

