Anagram Partners promotes Aditi Tralshawala as partner

Full-service law firm Anagram Partners Monday said it has elevated Aditi Tralshawala as a partner.

An alumnus of the Government Law College, Mumbai, Tralshawala has been associated with the firm for more than two years.

Tralshawala has represented private equity funds, conglomerates, and strategic investors in cross-border and domestic investments, disinvestments, joint ventures and mergers, including transactions pertaining to majority control, co-control and significant minority acquisitions.

Additionally, Tralshawala, who has over 10 years of experience, has advised clients across sectors including the pharmaceutical, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, and information technology sectors.

Prior to joining Anagram Partners, Tralshawala was associated with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as a principal associate and prior to that was working with ALMT Legal.

Anagram Partners is a Mumbai-based boutique law firm whose practice areas include private equity, venture capital, M&A, taxation, dispute resolution and regulatory matters. It was founded by former Nishith Desai and Associates lawyers Simone Reis and Rajesh Simhan in 2021.

Anagram Partners joins a host of law firms that have elevated their lawyers to partnership at the start of the financial year. Earlier today, Trilegal elevated 11 of its counsels to equity partnership across several practice areas such as corporate, dispute resolution, energy and infrastructure, and taxation.

During the same period, AZB Partners also announced the elevation of seven of its lawyers to partners across its offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

