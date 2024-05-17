Prosus, parent Naspers appoint Fabricio Bloisi as new CEO
By Reuters

  • 17 May 2024
Fabricio Bloisi, CEO, Prosus | Credit: Prosus website

Dutch technology investor Prosus and its South African parent group Naspers on Friday named Fabricio Bloisi as the new chief executive, replacing long-time boss Bob van Dijk who stepped down last September.

Bloisi, currently the CEO at iFood, a food delivery business in Latin America, will assume the role for both the companies on July 1, Prosus said in a statement.

"He (Bloisi) has a combination of vision, deep operational experience and strong discipline. It is this skill set, which the Board believes make him the right person to now lead us," Prosus and Naspers Chair Koos Bekker said in a statement.

Outgoing CEO Dijk oversaw Prosus's initial public offering in 2019 and the company stock's upbeat performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, its shares fell along with technology valuations in the post-pandemic bust, struggling to reduce a discount in its value versus rival Tencent.

Interim CEO Ervin Tu has been appointed president and chief investment officer as Bloisi takes the helm.

ProsusNaspersErvin TuBob van DijkFabricio BloisiInternational

People

