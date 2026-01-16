Google-backed Anthropic appoints Microsoft veteran as India MD
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Google-backed Anthropic appoints Microsoft veteran as India MD

Google-backed Anthropic appoints Microsoft veteran as India MD

By Reuters

  • 16 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Google-backed Anthropic appoints Microsoft veteran as India MD
Anthropic logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has appointed former Microsoft executive Irina Ghose as its managing director for India, the company said on Friday.

Ghose served as managing director for Microsoft's India business, a role she held for two years before leaving the company in December 2025, following a 24-year career at the U.S. tech major.

Anthropic, which is backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon, is set to open its first India office in Bengaluru in early 2026. The country is currently the second-largest market for the company's AI chatbot Claude, with usage primarily focused on technical applications such as programming.

Advertisement

India, home to more than a billion internet users, has become a hotly contested arena for global tech players as enterprise and consumer usage of AI ramps up in the country.

Advertisement
AnthropicMicrosoftGoogleAmazon

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Veteran investment banker joins Investec India in non-executive role

People

Veteran investment banker joins Investec India in non-executive role

The Wealth Company, 360 One, others hire new hands; Jungle Ventures elevates execs

People

The Wealth Company, 360 One, others hire new hands; Jungle Ventures elevates execs

Premium
EQT may rebrand Zelestra's India arm, beefs up top deck

Infrastructure

EQT may rebrand Zelestra's India arm, beefs up top deck

Premium
Foundation PE expands India team with new senior hire

People

Foundation PE expands India team with new senior hire

Neo Wealth ropes in former UBS exec as vice-chairman

People

Neo Wealth ropes in former UBS exec as vice-chairman

Filter Capital elevates two execs to expand senior team

People

Filter Capital elevates two execs to expand senior team

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW