The Wealth Company ropes in Apis Partners' MD to head alts division

Pratik Jain

Pantomath Group’s alternative-fund management arm, Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd (WCAMPL), has appointed Pratik Jain as managing partner, investments. Jain was formerly with private equity firm Apis Partners as its managing director.

Jain has over 18 years of private equity experience across firms including General Atlantic and Actis, according to a press statement issued by The Wealth Company. In his previous role, at Apis, he spent more than five years leading investments across fintech and financial services in South Asia.

Backed by the Pantomath Group, The Wealth Company offers investment strategies across public and private markets. In his new role, Jain will anchor investment strategy across alternative funds' platforms, strengthen portfolio‑construction frameworks, drive strategy, and deepen engagement with domestic and global institutional investors.

His experience spans the full transaction lifecycle, from origination, execution and portfolio value creation, to strategic exits, IPO pathways and complex M&A processes.

Jain holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad, is a CA (Final – Group II qualified), and a BCom graduate from Lucknow University.

"In asset management, true value is not just created at entry; it is realized at exit. Pratik’s global private equity experience and proven ability to drive value creation from investment thesis to successful exits will significantly strengthen our investment capabilities," said Madhu Lunawat, Whole-time Director, Wealth Company Asset Management Private Limited.

The Wealth Company is the asset management arm of Pantomath Group, known for its discovery‑led investing and capital markets franchise. The group oversees about Rs 10,000 crore of client assets.

The Wealth Company is led by Madhu Lunawat, who is also the co-founder of Pantomath Group. It manages multiple category II AIFs under the Bharat Value Fund series including Bharat Value Fund Series V (marketed as the Bharat Bhoomi Fund) and has recently secured SEBI approval to launch specialised investment funds (SIFs), as the company's press note stated.

