Law firm JSA onboards three CMS IndusLaw corporate partners

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Full-service law firm JSA has roped in three corporate partners from CMS IndusLaw, who are Siddharth Manchanda, Rashi Saraf and Minhaz Lokhandwala, along with a team of 18 associates and one retained partner Vinit Patwari, the firm announced Monday.

Manchanda and Lokhandwala will join JSA's Mumbai office, while Saraf will be based out of the Bengaluru office.

Commenting on the expansion, Joint Managing Partners Vivek Chandy and Amar Gupta said the lateral hires complement the firm's organic growth, which recently included the elevation of seven partners to equity partners and 20 attorneys to retained partners.

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Manchanda has over 17 years of experience in VC/PE investments, M&A and corporate debt financing, with cross-border mandates spanning e-commerce, telecom, pharma, banking, power and financial services.

Saraf brings over 17 years of experience in M&A and PE/VC, advising promoters, family offices and funds on cross-border and domestic transactions across healthcare, edtech, real estate, consumer goods and logistics.

Lokhandwala has over 16 years of experience across VC/PE, M&A and joint ventures, with a specialist focus on healthcare and pharma, including regulatory compliance and diligence work for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. He also covers the D2C, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors.

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Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service Indian law firm with over 700 legal professionals, including 180+ partners, spread across 10 offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The firm advises leading Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, and government and statutory bodies on corporate, financing and disputes matters, per its claim in the press note.



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