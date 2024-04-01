Law firm Trilegal promotes multiple counsels to partnership

Full-service law firm Trilegal has elevated multiple counsels to equity partnership across several practice areas such as corporate, dispute resolution, energy and infrastructure, and taxation.

The promotions have increased the firm’s total partner count to 128, it said in a statement.

The new partners include Adhunika Premkumar, Sadaf Shaikh, Sibani Saxena and Sumi Saikia, of the corporate team, Aditi Goyal, who’s part of the tax practice, and Anubhav Ghosh, who is associated with the financial regulatory practice.

In the dispute resolution practice area, the firm promoted Anusha Ramesh, Deep Rao, Janmali Manikala, and Mohammed Shameer to partners. In the projects team, Swathy S Pisharody was promoted.

“It is a pleasure to see many of our talented and hard-working counsels making it through our selection process and becoming partners. The diversity evident in this cohort is a testament to the firm’s institutional strength and vitality,” said Sridhar Gorthi and Nishant Parikh, partners and members of Trilegal’s management committee.

The firm follows an all-equity lock-step model of partnership. All those promoted, therefore, shall directly enter the equity lock-step.

A lock-step model is essentially a type of equity partnership where senior partners, who have spent more years in the business, receive a more substantial proportion of the business profits compared to new equity partners.

Started in 2000, Trilegal is a full-service law firm that has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram. The firm boasts the third-largest team amongst law firms with 981 lawyers working across practice areas and locations.

