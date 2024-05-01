Africa's Verod Capital appoints another partner in bid to grow

Premium Pacome Zahabi, partner, Verod Capital

West African private equity investor Verod Capital, an investor in African companies like Africa Lifestyle, I-Fitness,IT player Ison Xperiences, pharma player Medplus, agri company Nivya, among others, has expanded its leadership team. The investor, in a bid to scale its growth and investment capabilities, has onboarded a fourth partner, Pacome Zahabi, ......