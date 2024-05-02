Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

By Reuters

  • 02 May 2024
Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman
Girish Mathrubootham, Founder, Freshworks Inc

Freshworks said on Wednesday that Dennis Woodside will take over as CEO of the CRM software maker, and founder Girish Mathrubootham will be the firm's executive chairman.

Shares of the San Mateo, California-based company fell about 21% in extended trading.

Woodside joined Freshworks as president in 2022, with a prior professional record including roles as president at Impossible Foods, Dropbox COO and Motorola Mobility's CEO.

Advertisement

Mathrubootham founded the company in 2010 in India's Southern city of Chennai and guided the company to go public in the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2021.

Separately, it also forecast second quarter revenue between $168 and $170 million, below market estimates of $172.1 million, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement
Freshworks

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

People

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

Premium
Africa's Verod Capital appoints another partner in bid to grow

People

Africa's Verod Capital appoints another partner in bid to grow

Premium
The Souled Store, Traya backer Xponentia Capital promotes executives to MD

People

The Souled Store, Traya backer Xponentia Capital promotes executives to MD

Kotak Mahindra Bank joint MD Manian resigns

Finance

Kotak Mahindra Bank joint MD Manian resigns

Premium
Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role

People

Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role

Premium
Danish investor IFU's top executive resigns

People

Danish investor IFU's top executive resigns

Advertisement