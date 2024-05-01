The Souled Store, Traya backer Xponentia Capital promotes executives to MD

Premium (L-R): Bhavya Kapoor and Rahul Bahri, managing partners, Xponentia

Homegrown mid-market private equity firm Xponentia Capital, which is an investor in companies including Barbeque Nation, The Souled Store and Easy Home Finance, among others, has elevated two of its executives to the role of managing directors. Xponentia Capital, which has recently made the final close of its second investment vehicle ......