Economic Laws Practice elevates seven partners; S&R Partners promotes four lawyers

Economic Laws Practice, a full-service law firm, Thursday said it has elevated seven existing partners to equity partnership.

A few weeks earlier, the firm had appointed the former general counsel of Ola Electric Sanjit Nagarkatti as a partner for its Bangalore office.

The lawyers who were elevated to equity partnership include Darshan Bora from Bangalore, Vivek Baj from Pune, and Dinesh Pednekar, Gopal Mundhra, Adarsh Somani, Jignesh Ghelani, and Mitesh Jain, who all operate from the firm’s Mumbai office.

Notably, besides Pednekar, who is part of the firm’s litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution team, all the other partners are part of the firm’s taxation practice.

“These promotions reflect our organization’s commitment to excellence as also our belief in the ‘custodian ownership model’ where the firm is nurtured today for the future stakeholders,” said Suhail Nathani, managing partner, Economic Laws Practice, while commenting on the promotions.

S&R Associates

S&R Associates has also elevated four lawyers to retained partnerships across New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

The firm said in a LinkedIn post that four of its lawyers -- Oishika Dasgupta from the firm’s Mumbai office, and Akshat Kulshrestha, Meher Mehta and Kinnari Sanghvi from the firm’s New Delhi office have been designated as retained partners.

Dasgupta, an alumnus of the Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar works with the firm’s capital markets team.

Kulshrestha, who worked with AZB & Partners before joining S&R, is part of the firm’s antitrust and competition law team.

Mehta and Sanghvi, are part of the firm’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE) and general corporate team. Mehta, who has previously worked with Link Legal is an alumnus of Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi while Sanghvi is an alumna of the Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

