J Sagar Associates elevates M&A partner to equity partnership

Archana Tewary, partner, J Sagar Associates

Full-service law firm J Sagar Associates (JSA), which has 130 partners across practice areas, has elevated one of its partners from its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate practice to equity partnership.

JSA, one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023, said Tuesday it has promoted Archana Tewary as an equity partner.

An alumna of the University Law College, Bangalore University, Tewary has been associated with the firm’s corporate practice, with a special focus on M&A and private equity deals.

Advertisement

Based in Bengaluru, Tewary has also been a part of the firm’s startup practice. She has advised companies on operational and fundraising activities along with compliance with corporate, exchange control and employment laws.

"Archana has experience in M&A and private equity transactions and has established herself within her practice areas. This promotion is a strategic move to ensure that our clients continue to receive quality legal services," said Amit Kapur and Vivek Chandy, joint managing partners, JSA.

Tewary has been associated with JSA for nearly 12 years. She worked with Nishith Desai Associates and Crawford Bayley & Co, prior to joining J Sagar.

Advertisement

Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service national law firm in India with over 500 lawyers across seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Share article on Leave Your Comments