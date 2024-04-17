Law firm JSA hires Zetwerk exec for corporate practice

J Sagar and Associates (JSA), a full-service law firm, said Wednesday it has hired a former partner for its corporate practice.

The firm re-appointed Rakesh Warrier as a retained partner to its Bengaluru office, it said.

This is Warrier’s second stint in JSA. He previously worked with the law firm for more than nine years, from 2013 to 2022, and was a partner for two years. Before JSA, Warrier workeed with more than three years with law firm Amarchand Mangaldas.

Warrier worked for two years with Zetwerk, a B2B manufacturing services unicorn, after leaving JSA in 2022. At Zetwerk, he was associate director of compliance.

Warrier is an alumnus of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. His expertise spans regulatory advisory services in industries such as telecom, IT services, life sciences, e-commerce as well as venture capital and private equity investments, joint ventures, M&A transactions, and general corporate and commercial matters.

“Warrier's industry knowledge, coupled with his knowledge in corporate transactions and advisory services, will add value to our clients,” said Amit Kapur and Vivek Chandy, joint managing partners at JSA.

The appointment comes a few weeks after JSA elevated 10 lawyers to partnership, joining a host of top law firms that have promoted their lawyers as partners at the start of the financial year. The newly promoted partners in the firm were part of three practice areas—corporate, dispute resolution, and finance.

JSA was one of the top law firms in India for private equity and venture capital dealmaking in 2023. It was founded in 1991 and runs seven offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

