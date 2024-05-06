ASK Asset & Wealth Management ropes in top exec from Nippon Life

ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group (ASK), which is backed by private equity giant Blackstone, Monday said it has appointed Prateek Jain, who earlier worked as chief financial officer of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, as director (finance).

He brings over 27 years of experience in the finance sector, with a specialisation in asset management companies.

Jain was with Nippon Life India Asset Management for over a decade. Earlier, he has held various roles at AIG Global Assets Management Company, ICICI Lombard, Oman National Investment Corporation, and A.F. Ferguson & Co.

He is a chartered accountant, company secretary, and has also completed the advanced management programme from ISB & Wharton.

This move follows some recent top-level appointments at ASK, including Vaibhav Sanghavi (CEO, ASK Hedge Solutions), Shantanu Sahai (senior managing partner - private credit), and Jayant Jain (chief risk officer).

VC Circle reported recently that the company’s real estate fund will make a new investment in the luxury segment, with the ASK Property Fund set to infuse around Rs 120 crore in a residential project to be developed on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

