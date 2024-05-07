IndusLaw promotes seven lawyers to partnership

Credit: 123RF.com

Full-service law firm IndusLaw has elevated seven of its principal associates to partnership at its offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The newly-elevated partners include Anamika Singh, who is part of the firm’s dispute resolution practice, Naqeeb Ahmed Kazia and Raghav Muthanna of the firm’s technology, media and telecom (TMT) practice, along with Rahul Tiwari, Rashi Bharadwaj, Stuti Agarwal and Swathi Sreenath from the transactions team.

Advertisement

The firm’s total partner count now stands at 74.

Advertisement

IndusLaw is a full-service law firm, which was started in 2000 by Gaurav Dani and Suneeth Katarki. The firm has offices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Earlier this year, Unacademy’s general counsel Siddharth Manchanda stepped down from his position at the edtech company to rejoin IndusLaw.

Advertisement

Around the same time, IndusLaw also roped in Ananta Barua, a former whole-time member of markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and appointed him as a senior adviser.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, promotions has gathered pace at law firms in the last few months. Earlier this month, Economic Laws Practice elevated seven existing partners to equity partnership.

During the same time, S&R Associates also elevated four lawyers to retained partnerships across New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments