Manipal Hospitals backer Novo Holdings ropes in former IFU exec

Premium
Danish investor Novo Holdings, which owns a majority stake in obesity drugmaker Novo Nordisk and manages assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, has hired a senior executive from Denmark’s development finance institute, Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU). The private equity firm, an investor in hospital chain Manipal Hospitals and healthtech ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.