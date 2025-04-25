Bachatt, phab secure seed funding; Ampivo AI acquires e-commerce firm

phab co-founders Ankit Chona (left) and Gayatri Chona

Fintech startup Bachatt and snacking brand phab have secured seed funding in separate rounds from investors, including venture capital funds and angel investors. Meanwhile, Ampivo AI is expanding its footprint in the e-commerce sector with the acquisition of a majority stake in Commerce Forever Solutions.

Bachatt has raised $4 million (Rs 34 crore) in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed and Info Edge Ventures, with additional participation from Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal, L&T Finance executive Sunil Prabhune, OYO COO Abhinav Sinha, and chief strategy officer Maninder Gulati.

Lightspeed contributed $2.8 million, while Info Edge invested $1 million.

The fintech startup will use the capital for the full-scale launch of its daily savings app, which is currently in beta. Based in New Delhi, Bachatt was founded in November 2024 by Anugrah Jain, Ankur Jhavery, and Mayank Agarwal. It offers financial services tailored for self-employed individuals, including investment opportunities via SIPs and other solutions.

Health-focused snacking brand phab has raised $2 million in a seed round led by OTP Ventures, with participation from Capri Global, Sim&San law firm, and other angel investors.

The funds will be directed towards capital expenditure, team expansion, and boosting its presence across both online and offline channels in India.

Launched in 2022 by Gayatri Chona and Ankit Chona, phab specializes in high-protein, high-flavor snacks in the health and wellness segment.

Ampivo AI has acquired a 51% majority stake in Commerce Forever Solutions in an all-stock deal, marking its strategic entry into the B2B e-commerce space.

The Hyderabad-based multi-modal AI solutions provider stated that Commerce Forever will retain its brand identity post-acquisition.

“Ampivo AI will deploy advanced predictive AI technologies within Commerce Forever Solutions to drive long-term cost optimization. This strategic move enables Ampivo to enter a high-potential segment of B2B commerce by leveraging Commerce Forever’s established infrastructure in the Indian market,” the company said in a statement.

Commerce Forever is an e-commerce distribution startup operating across both B2B and B2C channels, including retail partnerships with major marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. The company concluded FY25 with net sales of Rs 115 crore.

