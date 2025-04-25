Bachatt, phab secure seed funding; Ampivo AI acquires e-commerce firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bachatt, phab secure seed funding; Ampivo AI acquires e-commerce firm

Bachatt, phab secure seed funding; Ampivo AI acquires e-commerce firm

By Roshan Abraham

  • 25 Apr 2025
Bachatt, phab secure seed funding; Ampivo AI acquires e-commerce firm
phab co-founders Ankit Chona (left) and Gayatri Chona

Fintech startup Bachatt and snacking brand phab have secured seed funding in separate rounds from investors, including venture capital funds and angel investors. Meanwhile, Ampivo AI is expanding its footprint in the e-commerce sector with the acquisition of a majority stake in Commerce Forever Solutions. 

Bachatt has raised $4 million (Rs 34 crore) in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed and Info Edge Ventures, with additional participation from Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal, L&T Finance executive Sunil Prabhune, OYO COO Abhinav Sinha, and chief strategy officer Maninder Gulati. 

Advertisement

Lightspeed contributed $2.8 million, while Info Edge invested $1 million. 

The fintech startup will use the capital for the full-scale launch of its daily savings app, which is currently in beta. Based in New Delhi, Bachatt was founded in November 2024 by Anugrah Jain, Ankur Jhavery, and Mayank Agarwal. It offers financial services tailored for self-employed individuals, including investment opportunities via SIPs and other solutions. 

phab 

Advertisement

Health-focused snacking brand phab has raised $2 million in a seed round led by OTP Ventures, with participation from Capri Global, Sim&San law firm, and other angel investors. 

The funds will be directed towards capital expenditure, team expansion, and boosting its presence across both online and offline channels in India. 

Launched in 2022 by Gayatri Chona and Ankit Chona, phab specializes in high-protein, high-flavor snacks in the health and wellness segment. 

Advertisement

Ampivo AI has acquired a 51% majority stake in Commerce Forever Solutions in an all-stock deal, marking its strategic entry into the B2B e-commerce space. 

The Hyderabad-based multi-modal AI solutions provider stated that Commerce Forever will retain its brand identity post-acquisition. 

Advertisement

“Ampivo AI will deploy advanced predictive AI technologies within Commerce Forever Solutions to drive long-term cost optimization. This strategic move enables Ampivo to enter a high-potential segment of B2B commerce by leveraging Commerce Forever’s established infrastructure in the Indian market,” the company said in a statement. 

Commerce Forever is an e-commerce distribution startup operating across both B2B and B2C channels, including retail partnerships with major marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. The company concluded FY25 with net sales of Rs 115 crore. 

Advertisement
BachattphabAmpivo AICommerce Forever SolutionsLightspeedInfo Edge VenturesOTP VenturesCapri Global

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Spotlight: How VC-backed firm behind RailYatri, IntrCity boarded a bus to growth

TMT

Spotlight: How VC-backed firm behind RailYatri, IntrCity boarded a bus to growth

MENA Digest: UAE's Resolv Labs, Moroccan VOVE ID, Egypt's Hushday get funding

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE's Resolv Labs, Moroccan VOVE ID, Egypt's Hushday get funding

Premium
Edtech firm Vedantu plans new funding round at lower valuation

TMT

Edtech firm Vedantu plans new funding round at lower valuation

GreenGrahi, Paramount Services secure fresh funding to drive expansion

TMT

GreenGrahi, Paramount Services secure fresh funding to drive expansion

SoftBank-backed CARS24 acquires automotive forum Team-BHP

TMT

SoftBank-backed CARS24 acquires automotive forum Team-BHP

NABARD acquires 10% stake in agri-fintech startup

TMT

NABARD acquires 10% stake in agri-fintech startup

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW