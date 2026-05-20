Ola Electric's quarterly loss narrows on cost curbs

Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters inside its factory in Tamil Nadu | Credit: Reuters/VarunVyas Hebbalalu

Ola Electric reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the electric two-wheeler maker reined in costs amid rising competition in a fast-growing market.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 5 billion ($51.6 million) in the January-March quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 8.7 billion a year earlier.

Ola Electric reported a 60.6% decline in quarterly delivery volumes to 20,256 units. Brokerage Ambit Capital estimated that volumes fell 53.3% year-over-year.

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Ola expects first-quarter FY27 orders to nearly double from fourth-quarter levels to between 40,000 and 45,000 units, reflecting a recovery in demand.

The SoftBank-backed company said operating expenses, including lease rentals, nearly halved to Rs 4.28 billion and that it expects quarterly lease costs to fall further to about Rs 3.5 billion.

The firm last week said it would invest $208.5 million in its core vehicle and cell units in a bid to localize manufacturing.

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The firm is relying on automation, job cuts and increasing in-house EV cell production to bring down operating costs.

Ola used to lead India's electric two-wheeler market but has dropped in the ranking as complaints about its service centres drew regulatory scrutiny.

The company has cut prices for its flagship e-motorcycle and plans to launch a new cost-efficient line of EV two-wheeler models to boost sales.

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