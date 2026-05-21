Adani Ports acquires Jaypee Fertilizers unit; Hexaware snaps up UK consulting firm

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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed a deal to acquire Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Ltd (JFIL) as part of the broader resolution plan for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), while IT services firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd announced the purchase of a UK-based technology consulting entity.

Adani-Jaypee

APSEZ entered into a share purchase agreement with JAL to buy 100% of JFIL, the holding company of Kanpur Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (KFCL), for Rs 1,500 crore (around $156 million) in cash. The move forms part of the implementation of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-approved resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) for JAL.

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JFIL holds KFCL, which owns approximately 243 acres of industrial and commercial land in Kanpur. APSEZ plans to develop the site into a world-class logistics park and warehousing facilities, aligning with its inland logistics expansion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen APSEZ’s presence in North India and support its goal of expanding its Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) network from 12 to 16 and increasing warehousing capacity roughly fourfold by 2031.

The broader AEL resolution plan for JAL, which has faced significant debt, received NCLT approval from the Allahabad bench on March 17, 2026, and was upheld by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCALT) on May 4, 2026. Competition Commission of India approval for the JFIL transaction was secured earlier. The deal is slated for completion on the effective date under the resolution plan, within 90 days of the NCLT approval.

JFIL, incorporated in 2010, is engaged in investments in companies involved in fertilizers and chemicals. Its standalone turnover has been modest in recent years.

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Hexaware acquisition

In a separate deal, Hexaware Technologies said its UK subsidiary has agreed to acquire Consulting Professionals Services Holdings Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary Consulting Professionals Services Ltd (collectively CPS). The all-cash transaction involves an upfront payment of GBP 6 million (around Rs 78 crore) with another GBP 5 million based on financial performance of the acquisition target, for a total of up to GBP 11 million (around Rs 140 crore at current exchange rates).

CPS is a specialist technology consulting and professional services firm focused on regulatory compliance, technology infrastructure, governance, risk and business transformation, primarily serving a FTSE 100 client. The underlying client contract and operations have existed for several years.

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CPS reported a turnover from client contracts of GBP 11.74 million (about Rs 149 crore) for the period April 2025 to March 2026. The transaction is expected to close in about two weeks and does not require additional governmental approvals.

Hexaware said the acquisition will consolidate its spend with the FTSE 100 client, strengthen its positioning, and enhance capabilities in program assurance and cloud engineering. It supports the company’s ambitions in AI and cloud transformation for financial institutions and large enterprises.



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