Clouted, Meta Fashion, ANSCER Robotics raise early-stage funding

Meta Fashion founder Arjun Goel

Digital fashion platform Meta Fashion, industrial robotics company ANSCER Robotics, and US-headquartered startup Clouted have raised fresh early-stage funding, the companies said.

Domestic venture capital firm Peak XV Partners has further expanded its international portfolio through participation in US-headquartered startup Clouted’s funding round.

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The firm invested through its Surge programme in Clouted’s $7 million (Rs 67.4 crore) seed funding round. The round was led by Slow Ventures, with participation from Gold House Ventures, Weekend Fund, Z Venture Capital, Gondor Capital, Iterative, AppWorks, and Andreessen Horowitz’s Speedrun programme.

The California-based company operates a distribution marketing platform and growth engine for brands. It automates large-scale content operations by transforming raw footage into short-form content and distributing it through creators to drive streams, chart placements, ticket sales, and broader cultural momentum.

The capital will be deployed toward expanding Clouted’s distribution intelligence infrastructure, growing its creator network, and accelerating expansion into gaming and streaming.

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Meta Fashion, a digital fashion platform, has raised around $400,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Lumikai.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including Big Bets, the family office of Anton Gauffin, as well as Akshat Rathee, founder of Nodwin Gaming, and Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union.

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Founded in 2022 by Arjun Goel, Meta Fashion designs and develops digital fashion items for platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, and ZEPETO.

The funds will be used to scale its virtual fashion business, grow its original intellectual property-based game GlamGirls, and expand across multiple user-generated content platforms.

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ANSCER Robotics, a Bengaluru-based industrial robotics company, has pocketed Rs 45 crore in a round led by early-stage investor IAN Group through its IAN Alpha Fund.

Info Edge and other angel investors also participated in the round.

The capital will support the startup’s next phase of growth across product innovation, expansion in the US, strategic partnerships, and partner-led deployment across factories and warehouses.

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Founded in 2020 by Ribin Mathew, Ebin Sunny, Raghu V, and Raj Mohan, ANSCER is building AI-native automation platforms for industrial environments, enabling robots to operate safely alongside people, forklifts, production lines, and high-throughput industrial processes.

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