General Catalyst leads $63 mn funding in Scapia

Anil Goteti, founder and CEO, Scapia

Scapia, a travel-fintech startup, has raised $63 million (about Rs 606 crore) in a round led by American venture capital firm General Catalyst. Existing VC investors Peak XV Partners and Z47 also participated in the round.

Scapia plans to use the capital to strengthen its brand across India, the company said in a statement. It will also use part of the funding to build an AI-native organization and improve its ability to attract and retain AI talent across engineering, product, data sciences and design.

“This round will help us strengthen our product suite further, bring more value to our customers through more offerings, scale the brand and bring in the best talent as we double down on building an AI-first culture and product approach. Our focus remains unchanged: building products that help our users travel and lead richer lives,” said Anil Goteti, founder and chief executive of Scapia.

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Goteti set up Scapia in 2022. The company offers an integrated platform that brings together travel services and financial products targeting young, travel-obsessed people. It offers co-branded credit cards with Federal Bank and BOBCARD, enabling users to earn travel rewards seamlessly across their spending. The startup says its co-branded credit cards serve users across more than 17,500 postal codes in India and are accepted by millions of merchants in over 150 countries worldwide.

The latest round comes more than a year after Peak XV Partners led Scapia’s Series B round in April 2025, when it raised $40 million (Rs 342.6 crore), with participation from Elevation Capital, Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Capital.

In 2023, Scapia had raised $23 million in its Series A round from VC firms, including Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures, Z47, and Tanglin Venture Partners. Earlier in 2023, it also secured $9 million in seed funding from Z47, Tanglin Venture Partners, 3STATE Ventures, and angel investor Keki Mistry of HDFC Ltd.

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“India’s next wave of great consumer companies will be built around behaviors that are genuinely new - not just digital versions of what came before,” said Neeraj Arora, CEO for India and MENA at General Catalyst. “Scapia understood early that a generation of Indians for whom travel is a baseline expectation, not an aspiration, needed a financial product designed around that identity.”

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