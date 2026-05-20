Nykaa seeks to include Meta in music copyright fight with Zee
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Nykaa seeks to include Meta in music copyright fight with Zee

By Reuters

  • 20 May 2026
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Nykaa seeks to include Meta in music copyright fight with Zee
People walk past a store of Nykaa at a mall in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Indian fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa has asked a New Delhi court to make Meta a party to a copyright dispute filed by media firm Zee, court documents show, in a case seen as having implications for the commercial use of music on Instagram.

Zee Entertainment has sued Nykaa for allegedly using its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels to promote its products, seeking $210,000 in damages, Reuters reported this month.

In a non-public filing dated May 19 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday, Nykaa told the Delhi High Court that Meta must be included, as only it can "authoritatively state whether use" of music clips by Nykaa breached any licence terms.

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Zee argues its licensing agreement with Meta allows individuals to use its music in posts, but only for non-commercial purposes.

Nykaa has also argued the dispute should first go to mediation, the filings show.

Legal experts say the case could have wider implications, given Nykaa and Zee are both major listed companies in India.

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Meta, Nykaa and Zee did not respond to requests for comment.

Music and film copyright disputes have been in focus in India. Zee has also sued a Reliance-Disney joint venture over alleged use of its music, while the Reliance-led venture has filed a case against Zee over alleged Bollywood film licensing breaches.

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