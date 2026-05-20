Waaree Group-backed Solfin, entertainment firm Mythik raise fresh capital
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Waaree Group-backed Solfin, entertainment firm Mythik raise fresh capital

By Malvika Maloo

  • 20 May 2026
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Waaree Group-backed Solfin, entertainment firm Mythik raise fresh capital
Credit: 123RF.com

Solfin Sustainable Finance, a green-asset-focussed non-banking lender that counts listed solar module maker Waaree Group among its backers, has secured Rs 280 crore (around $29 million) in a fresh round from high net worth investors. 

It did not reveal the names of its investors. 

The capital will fund deeper investments in AI-driven credit models, portfolio monitoring and collections, geographic expansion into underpenetrated states, new green-financing products, and entry into adjacent customer segments, according to company statement.

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Solfin was founded in December 2022 by former American Express executive Gautam Kaushik and Pramod Mahanta. It is a distributed-renewable-energy financing platform and focusses on residential rooftop installations and commercial or industrial projects.

Mythik, an entertainment company, has raised $5 million (around Rs 48.4 crore) in fresh capital that values the company at about $50 million. 

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The new investors include Dream11’s founder Harsh Jain, former Global MD of McKinsey and co-founder of ISB Rajat Gupta, and Zubin Bharti Mittal of Bharti Mittal Family Office among others, with some of the existing investors participating in the round too. 

A year ago, the Mumbai-based company pocketed $15 million (Rs 128 crore) in seed funding from a group of global and Indian investors in media, entertainment, and technology, including Abhijit Pawar-led Sakal Media Group, gaming investor BITKRAFT, Venture Catalysts-backed VC Grid, Visceral Capital, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s family office and Patni Family Office, among others. 

Mythik is an entertainment company that aims to create “Disney from the East” using technology to bring Eastern mythology, history and folktales to a global audience. The company's founding team consists of former senior leaders from Disney, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Jio and Tencent, among others.

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Solfin Sustainable FinanceMythikWaaree Group

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