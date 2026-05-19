Trackk, agri-startup Ono raise early-stage funds

David Pokuri and Rama Rao Kancharapu, founders of Ono

Trackk, an investment platform targeting Gen Z users, has raised $3.7 million (around Rs 36 crore) in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.



Sanjeev Bikhchandani’s investment arm Info Edge Ventures and angel investors including Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Tanmay Bhatt, Varun Mayya and Gaurav Kapoor also participated in the round.

The company was founded by Vedant Gupte, Siddharth Thakkar and Aryan Jain in 2021. It is focussed on simplifying stock discovery and market participation for young Indians, through AI-led stock discovery, personalised investing journeys, and simplified investing and trading execution.

The company said that it will use the capital to strengthen its broking infrastructure, expand product capabilities, accelerate user acquisition and customer onboarding, and grow its team across key functions.

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Ono, an agri-finance startup, has secured $1.2 million (around Rs 12 crore) in its pre Series A funding round that was led by early-stage venture capital firm Aeravti Ventures, an existing investor in the startup.

Tremis Capital and angel investors also participated in the round.

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Founded by Rama Rao Kancharapu and David Pokuri, the startup is solving critical challenges in India’s agricultural value chain, including access to formal credit and operational inefficiencies by leveraging data and AI. It currently operates across 12 states and over 125 districts.

The startup has acquired a significant stake in a non-banking financial company (NBFC) to deepen its lending capabilities and strengthen credit access for underserved agri-SMEs, and is additionally preparing for a larger Series A raise as it looks to further scale up its presence across India and strengthen its technology and financial infrastructure offerings.

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