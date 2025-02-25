Alvarez & Marsal hires former KPMG cybersecurity veteran
Alvarez & Marsal hires former KPMG cybersecurity veteran

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 25 Feb 2025
Chandra Prakash Suryawanshi, MD, Alvarez & Marsal

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has appointed Chandra Prakash Suryawanshi as managing director to head its disputes and investigations practice. 

Suryawanshi will lead the firm’s cyber risk services in India. This appointment is in line with A&M’s objective to strengthen its expertise in cyber risk advisory, cyber resilience, and cyber incident response, it said in a statement. 

With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and risk management, Suryawanshi specialises in cyber strategy, risk assessments, data protection, and incident response. He has led large-scale cyber transformation programmes and advised financial services, life sciences, technology, media, and telecommunications clients across the US, the UK, Germany, the Middle East, and India. 

Prior to joining A&M, he was partner and national co-Leader for the cyber defence and incident response practice at KPMG in India. Suryawanshi holds an Executive MBA degree from Manipal Institute of Management. 

“The acceleration of digital transformation in India has placed cybersecurity at the forefront of business priorities. Organisations are increasingly seeking comprehensive risk management strategies to protect against evolving threats,” said Suryawanshi. 

The appointment adds to A&M’s string of appointments at the MD level in recent months. Last week, it appointed former Accenture executive Akash Kedia to lead its healthcare and life sciences vertical. It also onboarded Saurav Kumar as MD to oversee its infrastructure and capital projects practice in India.  

In December, the firm onboarded Kunwar Vijayant Singh and Ranajit Sahu as MDs, from McKinsey and Accenture Strategy, respectively, to strengthen its practice in the energy vertical. 

Prior to that, in September, A&M had hired Bharat Garg from Boston Consulting Group and Sameer Apte from Accenture Strategy and Consulting as managing directors, and Anjali Chandra as a senior director. In August, it hired Akhilesh Sahu from Boston Consulting Group as an MD to oversee the consumer goods practice. 

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services to corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms, and government agencies. 

