Alvarez & Marsal hires former Accenture exec to helm life sciences vertical in India

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed Akash Kedia to head its healthcare and life sciences business transformation services practice in India, adding to a series of senior executives it has hired in recent months.

Kedia has over 20 years of consulting and industry experience, specialising in large-scale business transformation, digital strategy, revenue growth, and operational excellence, A&M said in a statement.

His experience spans pharmaceuticals, wellness, and consumer goods, and he has helped drive growth for clients across India, the US, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Prior to joining A&M, he led the life sciences industry vertical at Accenture in India, where he was tasked with expanding its consulting and digital business.

“Akash’s appointment is part of our strategy to build a strong leadership team in this space, following a series of senior-level hires,” said Himanshu Bajaj, MD and head of A&M India and Gulf Cooperation Council.

A&M India has made a string of appointments at the MD level in recent months. Last week, it appointed Saurav Kumar as managing director to oversee its infrastructure and capital projects practice in India. In December, the firm onboarded Kunwar Vijayant Singh and Ranajit Sahu as MDs, from McKinsey and Accenture Strategy, respectively, to strengthen its practice in the energy vertical.

In September, A&M hired Bharat Garg from Boston Consulting Group and Sameer Apte from Accenture Strategy and Consulting as managing directors, and Anjali Chandra as a senior director. Garg oversees the firm's consumer and retail practice, whereas Amte is in charge of the industrial sector. In addition, it hired Akhilesh Sahu from Boston Consulting Group as an MD to oversee the consumer goods practice.

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services. It caters to corporate houses, private equity firms, law firms, and government agencies.

