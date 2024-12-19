A&M India hires former McKinsey, Accenture execs to strengthen top deck

Premium
Professional services and turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has strengthened its energy and resources practice in India with the hiring of two senior executives, as it continues to beef up its leadership teams across verticals. The firm said Thursday it has appointed former McKinsey & Company partner Kunwar Vijayant Singh ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.