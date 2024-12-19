A&M India hires former McKinsey, Accenture execs to strengthen top deck

Premium Kunwar Vijayant Singh (left) and Ranajit Sahu, MDs at A&M

Professional services and turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has strengthened its energy and resources practice in India with the hiring of two senior executives, as it continues to beef up its leadership teams across verticals. The firm said Thursday it has appointed former McKinsey & Company partner Kunwar Vijayant Singh ......