Alvarez & Marsal hires former McKinsey exec to strengthen infra practice

Saurav Kumar, MD, A&M India

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India said Tuesday it has appointed Saurav Kumar as a managing director to oversee its infrastructure and capital projects practice in India.

Kumar brings over 16 years of consulting and industry expertise in engineering, construction, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, where he has led the turnaround of large projects such as buildings, rapid transit systems, railways, factories, petrochemicals, solar and wind farms, among others.

This appointment is in line with A&M’s focus on strengthening its practice in the infrastructure sector, owing to the government’s focus on manufacturing in India.

Prior to joining A&M, Kumar spent over 12 years with McKinsey & Company in India. Kumar holds a bachelor’s degree in production engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy.

“India’s infrastructure and capital projects sector is at a pivotal moment, driven by significant government investments and a renewed focus on sustainable development. This presents opportunities for businesses to innovate, adopt digital solutions, and achieve cost and time efficiencies,” Kumar said in a statement.

Founded in 1983, A&M is a global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services to clients. It has over 10,000 employees providing services globally.

The development follows a string of appointments made by the firm over the past year.

In December, the firm onboarded Kunwar Vijayant Singh and Ranajit Sahu as MDs, from McKinsey and Accenture Strategy, respectively, to strengthen its practice in the energy vertical.

This was soon after A&M hired Bharat Garg from Boston Consulting Group and Sameer Apte from Accenture Strategy and Consulting as managing directors, and Anjali Chandra as a senior director in September. Garg oversees the firm’s consumer and retail practice, whereas Amte is in charge of the industrial sector.

In addition, it welcomed Akhilesh Sahu from Boston Consulting Group as an MD to oversee the consumer goods practice.

