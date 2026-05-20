Aditya Birla Capital taps IFC for $95-mn cheque

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Aditya Birla Capital has raised $95 million (around Rs 920 crore) from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, the company said in a press release.

As part of the same fundraise, the board of the non-bank lender approved a preferential issue of shares worth Rs 2,880 crore to Grasim Industries and Rs 200 crore to Singapore-based Suryaja Investment, an Aditya Birla Group entity.

The shares are priced at Rs 356.02 each, subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals, and customary conditions.

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Aditya Birla Capital said it will utilize the proceeds to support growth objectives, including augmenting its capital base, meeting funding requirements for its lending business, and other general corporate purposes such as for investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates.

“With all the building blocks in place, this capital infusion will enable us to participate in the growth opportunities in India, deepen customer engagement, and deliver digital-first solutions,” Vishakha Mulye, managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Capital, said.

Part of the Aditya Birla group, Aditya Birla Capital operates various financial services businesses like life insurance, health insurance, and asset management. The company, which offers business loans and supply chain finance, also operates a housing finance subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

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The company’s consolidated net profit rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,797 crore in FY26, aided by a growth in the loan book. The total lending portfolio rose 32% to Rs 2.1 trillion as of March 31, 2026.

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