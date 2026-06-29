RevX marks final close of third private credit fund, to raise new vehicle

RevX managing partner Rahul Chowdhury

RevX Capital has marked the final close of its third private credit fund, after raising the target corpus including the greenshoe option, the investment firm said Monday.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm raised the entire corpus within six months of the fund’s launch, a senior executive said in a social media post.

The firm launched the vehicle, the Special Credit Opportunities Fund, in December. The fund had a target corpus of Rs 900 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore.

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“With Fund III successfully closed and the fund fully deployed, we are announcing our next fund launch on August 1, 2026,” Seema Gupta, vice president at RevX Capital, said in a Linkedin post.

The third fund makes deals in the Rs 40-100 crore range. It provides growth capital for expansion into new markets, event-driven funding like acquisitions, settlements, IPO readiness, as well as turnaround funding. It also provides capital to companies preparing to float IPOs and those that seek to turn operations around.

RevX Capital launched its maiden fund in 2023 and its second vehicle in 2025. The final close of both these funds were completed earlier this year.

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So far, RevX has funded over 150 companies and deployed more than Rs 1,850 crore across its credit platforms. It provides debt capital to traditional legacy businesses, asset-light business-to-business companies, and new-age brands. The firm’s portfolio includes companies like Mivi, Farmley, Ayekart, and Alt Mobility, among others.

RevX is headed by managing partner Rahul Chowdhury. Apart from Gurugram, RevX also has an office in Hyderabad.

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