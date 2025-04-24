Accel names new partners; Ideaspring hires a Chiratae exec

Accel's Pratik Agarwal and Rachit Parekh

Global venture capital firm Accel has elevated two executives to the rank of partners while Indian early-stage investor Ideaspring Capital has hired a former Chiratae Ventures executive as a partner.

Accel has promoted Pratik Agarwal and Rachit Parekh to partners from principals, it said in a social media post.

The promotions at Accel, a backer of companies like Flipkart, Freshworks, Bizongo, Myntra, and BookMyShow, comes roughly four months after it closed its eighth India-dedicated fund, raising $600 million to back early-stage Indian startups.

"Over the past six years, Rachit and Pratik have brought clarity, depth, and a founder-first mindset to every conversation," Accel said.

Agarwal and Parekh have each spent roughly six years at Accel, where the former focuses on early-stage investments up to Series A, while the latter sits on the boards of growth-stage companies, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Parekh sits on the boards of fintech startup Niyo, seafoods provider Captain Fresh, and edtech firm Emeritus, while Agarwal is a board member at social e-commerce platform Citymall, debt collection platform Credgenics, and manufacturing platform for fashion Fashinza.

Agarwal holds an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and a management degree from Harvard Business School. Parekh started his professional journey as a McKinsey consultant. He holds a management degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management and a master's degree in engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

Meanwhile, Ideaspring has appointed Kailashnath MS as a partner, according to a LinkedIn post. Prior to joining the Bengaluru-based VC firm, Kailashnath headed seed investments at Chiratae Ventures.

He joined Chiratae as the chief of staff and worked at the VC firm for roughly four years. During his tenure as the head of seed investments, he led funding in startups like AI powered HR-tech platform ExpertiaAI, voice-enabled software development platform VisioApps, and AuraSmart.

A management graduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Kailashnath focuses on healthcare companies. Prior to his stint at Chiratae, he worked at the Bharat Innovation Fund for more than four years.

