Zippee backer ThinKuvate elevates exec to managing partner role

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore-headquartered early-stage startup investment platform ThinKuvate, which is currently raising its maiden India fund with a target of Rs 100 crore, has promoted one of its executives to the managing partner role. The firm, which made the first close of the ThinKuvate India Fund-I at Rs 25 crore in September ......