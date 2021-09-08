Zeotap snags $11 mn in extended Series C funding round

Zeotap, a consumer behaviour-focused customer intelligence platform, has extended its Series C fundraise with an additional infusion of $11 million.

The Berlin-and Bengaluru-based company has raised this capital from SignalFire, a San Francisco-based venture firm that focuses on investments across the seed and early growth stages.

The current extension saw participation from Liberty Global Ventures, they will be added to the board of Zeotap.

Richard Pennycook CBE (ex-CEO of the Cooperative Group) also participated in the round and joined the board.

Zeotap had raised $42 million in its Series C round from investors including Neue Capital, Coparion, Kathaka – the family office of Caroline Rupert and MathCapital.

The round was followed by an $18.5 million extension in November.

The company said since its last extension round, they have seen 126% growth in annual recurring revenue in 2020.

The new round of funds brings the total fundraise to $90 million.

Zeotap said it has onboarded new clients like Virgin Media, DER Touristik, Nestlé and partnered with over 60 European publishers on ID+.

ID+ provides participants in the marketing ecosystem with a privacy-compliant mechanism to overcome challenges presented by stricter identification regulations and cookie restrictions.

“Zeotap’s drive to put privacy at the heart of customer data initiatives is unique in the space and arrives exactly when the market needs it more than ever,” Kay Schwabedal, chief digital officer, Zeotap, said.

Founded in 2014 by Projjol Banerjea, Daniel Heer and Stephan Schwebe, Zeotap provides clients with integrated modules such as customer data unification, identity resolution, enrichment, analytics and modeling.

As per Zeotap’s website, the company has assisted 30 million companies with a 165% return on investment.

The platform also claims to have a 431% growth in revenue run rate in FY19.

Zeotap says it has worked with brands including Facebook, Instagram, Google Marketing Platform, Linkedin, Mercedes-Benz, BBVA, Orange Telecom, Vodafone and Red Bull.