Customer intelligence firm Zeotap raises Series C funding

Zeotap Gmbh, a customer intelligence platform focused on helping clients understand and predict consumer behaviour, has announced that it has raised $42 million (about Rs 315 crore) in a Series C funding round.

In a statement, the Bengaluru- and Berlin-based Zeotap said it had secured half of the amount this year, and the rest last year.

Investors that took part in the round include venture firm Neue Capital; Coparion, a Berlin- and Cologne-based fund; Kathaka, the family office of Caroline Rupert; and MathCapital, a marketing-tech investment firm.

Others in this round include TTCER Partners, and angel investors such as former Datalogix and Oracle Data Cloud executive Eric Roza and former Adobe executive Taylor Barada.

Existing backers that committed to the round include New Science Ventures, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, HERE, Innov8 (Singtel), and IONIQ.

As part of this fundraise, Roza will join Zeotap’s board of directors. The company, founded in 2014 by Projjol Banerjea, Daniel Heer and Stephan Schwebe, says its platform provides clients with integrated modules such as customer data unification, identity resolution, enrichment, analytics, and modelling.

It will use the capital raised in this Series C round to enhance its technological infrastructure, as well as invest in ID+, its universal marketing identity solution.

Zeotap says ID+ provides participants in the marketing ecosystem with a privacy-compliant mechanism to overcome challenges presented by stricter identification regulations and cookie restrictions.

“Once again, some of the world’s most established investors have placed their trust in us,” Heer said. “In a tumultuous time for the industry, this will allow us to continue on our mission to deliver solutions to marketers’ most pressing problems.”

Roza added that the company was well-positioned to become a key partner to most multinational marketers in the coming years.

Zeotap says it has worked with brands including Mercedes-Benz, BBVA, Orange Telecom, Vodafone, and Red Bull. The company claims it achieved 431% growth in its revenue in the previous financial year.

In January 2017, Zeotap raised $12.8 million in its Series B funding round from New Science Ventures and HERE. Capnamic Ventures and Iris Capital also participated in that round.

It had raised $6.4 million in Series A funding from Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital and other investors in April 2015 and secured seed funding from HitFox Group and other angel investors.