WhatsApp owner Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head
By Reuters

  • 16 Jun 2025
Meta's logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Meta Platforms said on Monday that Arun Srinivas has been appointed as the managing director and head for Meta in India, effective July 1.

Srinivas currently heads the tech giant's India ads business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment comes at a time when Meta and Indian authorities have locked horns regarding allegations of the tech firm's anti-competitive practices in the country.

In November, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had fined the company over antitrust violations and restricted popular messaging platform WhatsApp - which Meta owns - from sharing user data with other Meta-owned applications for advertising purposes for a period of five years.

Meta had disagreed with the CCI's order and had warned of a hit to its business. It won a major relief earlier this year when an Indian tribunal temporarily suspended the five-year data sharing ban.

WhatsAppMeta Platforms

